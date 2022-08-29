Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu): Ashes of a man, who died of Covid in Dubai were brought back to his native place after two years on Sunday, by a Muslim woman. While talking to ETV Bharat, Bukhleen Rixie (22), son of Rajkumar, said that his father went to Al Ain, UAE, in May 2020 for business where he died of Covid and his body was cremated by the Dubai authorities according to the Corona protocol of UAE.

The ashes were kept safe at the Khalifa Hospital in Ajman after the relatives requested the authorities concerned, Rajkumar's two sons, Pukhleen and Aghleen Rahul (20) have been in sorrow as they could not see their father's body. While Tahira, a woman from Kottayam, Kerala volunteered to bring the ashes after the family sought help through a Whatsapp group.

Along with the ashes, documents of the deceased were also brought by the woman. Pukhleen said that he and his brother have been seeking help for the past two years. Tahira, who is working as a paramedical staffer in Dubai and a social worker from Kozhikode in Kerala, came to know about it and helped the family.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, she said, "I have to complete all the legal formalities to bring back Rajkumar's ashes, but when she brought the ashes, she was thanked by the two sons of Rajkumar. They constructed a grave beside her mother's burial place and they buried Rajmuar's ashes by performing all the rituals.