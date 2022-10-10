New Delhi : The Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit on Monday says it's a moral duty of the son to take care of his father, but can we pass an order saying that son has to take care of his father.

Supreme Court bench has made the comment while listening the plea seeking appointment of neutral people in the higher constitutional posts and offices. CJI says that it's a moral duty of the son to take care of his father, but can we pass an order saying that son has to take care of father. Later the bench refused to entertain the plea.