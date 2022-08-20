New Delhi: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday visited the Shahid Behestti port at Chabahar in Iran to review the progress in the development of the port, an official statement said. The statement further said that in an effort to invigorate the potential of Chabahar port, Sonowal also handed over six mobile harbour cranes to Indian Ports Global Chabahar Free Trade Zone (IPGCFTZ) at the port.

According to the statement, Sonowal said that India remains committed to developing and popularising Chabahar Port in Iran. He was accompanied by India's Ambassador to Iran, Gaddam Dharmendra and Ali Akbar Safaee, deputy minister and Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organisation, Iran. "Sonowal and Safaee had a fruitful meeting on development of maritime and port cooperation between Iran and India. Both the delegation discussed the possibilities of trade and unlock trade potential between Central Asian countries with South Asian, ASEAN and even from Far East countries like Japan and Korea," it said.

Sonowal reiterated the role Chabahar port can play in reducing distance, time and cost. It was decided to form a joint technical committee for smooth functioning of the port, the statement said, adding that the meeting also addressed the future course of action towards development of the port. Sonowal said both India and Iran are continuously working towards making the International North South Transport Corridor as the preferred route of trade between the two regions.

Since India Ports Global Private Limited (IPGPL) assumed operations of Shahid Beheshti Port, it has handled over 4.8 million tons of bulk cargo. The trans-shipment of goods were from varied countries including Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Germany, Oman, Romania, Russia, Thailand, the UAE, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

According to the statement, with close cooperation between India's IGPL and Iranian stakeholders including Iran's Port and Maritime Organisation, Iranian Customs Administration and the Chabahar Free Zone Authority, Shahid Behesti Port Authority and other stakeholders, the Port is likely to act as a catalyst to unlock the huge trade potential in the region. Chabahar Port is the country's first overseas port project. (PTI)