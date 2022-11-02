New Delhi: Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is following the protocol and according full respect to the new party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to sources, Sonia had an hour-long meeting with Kharge at his AICC office on October 31, the martyrdom day of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, rather than holding the consultation at her residence on 10 Janpath.

During the brainstorming session, the former and incumbent party chiefs discussed the current political issues, including the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, organizational changes and the coming winter session of parliament, the sources said.

Towards the end of the Sonia-Kharge meeting, AICC general secretary in charge of Organization KC Venugopal was asked to attend the strategy session, the sources said.

The results of the discussion showed the very next day on Nov 1 when Kharge joined the yatra in Hyderabad and adopted an aggressive stance against the ruling TRS in his first public address after becoming the Congress chief.

According to party insiders, the same aggressive streak is likely to continue when Kharge campaigns in Himachal Pradesh on Nov 8 and 9 and a few days later in Gujarat. In both the states, Kharge is likely to slam the ruling BJP over governance issues, the insiders said.

Before that, the new party chief is likely to be in his home state Karnataka.

“Kharge will be in Bengaluru on Nov 6 where he will be given a grand welcome. He has already announced the Steering Committee. As far as the AICC changes are concerned, it is the prerogative of the new party chief and he will decide accordingly,” AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra HK Patil told ETV Bharat.

Also read: Congress demands judicial probe, removal of CM into Gujarat bridge collapse

Kharge had announced a new Steering Committee to replace the Congress Working Committee, which was dissolved the day he took charge on Oct 26. Now he is working on the reshuffle of AICC general secretaries and secretaries to form a new team.

While planning the changes Kharge is likely to be guided by his commitment to the norm of having half the office bearers under 50 years of age as per the Udaipur Declaration, said the sources, adding that Sonia too endorses the plan.

As part of the changes, the Congress may get a new AICC general secretary organization, the sources said, adding that the issue of leadership change in Rajasthan, which will have assembly polls in 2023, is also on the table.

The state unit had witnessed a rebellion on Sep 25 by MLAs loyal to chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Subsequently, three of them were served with show cause notices but there has been no follow-up.

On Wednesday, Pilot flagged the indiscipline by the MLAs and urged Kharge to address the issue.

Sonia, who wanted to replace Gehlot with Pilot, had deferred the Rajasthan decision for the new president which is going to be Kharge’s first political test.

Besides the organizational changes, the new party president will also have to decide the new Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Kharge who was holding the parliamentary post and had submitted his resignation to former chief Sonia in the wake of party presidential polls, has technically not sent the letter to the chairman Rajya Sabha.

Also read: Rahul does not like backseat driving, he is Cong's ideological compass: Jairam Ramesh

That issue, said party insiders, would have to be settled by Sonia in her capacity as the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party soon, given that the winter session of Parliament is around the corner.

According to sources, Sonia is likely to remain the CPP chairperson. Among the probable names who may replace Kharge as the new Rajya Sabha leader are former finance minister P Chidambaram, veteran Digvijay Singh and party communications in charge Jairam Ramesh.

“Kharge submitted his resignation to Sonia Gandhi who is also the CPP chief. She will inform the House chairman about the party’s decision on who will be the party leader in the Rajya Sabha and should be accorded the leader of the opposition status,” Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tewari said.

According to party insiders, the choice of the new Rajya Sabha leader may zero down to Digvijay as both Chidambaram and Ramesh belong to south India.

“The new Congress chief is from Karnataka. Chidambaram is from Tamil Nadu while Ramesh is a member from Karnataka. Hence, Digvijay who belongs to Madhya Pradesh may have an edge,” a senior AICC functionary said.

According to party leaders the winter session of Parliament usually starts from November third week but there is no word so far about its commencement.

As Congress president, Kharge is likely to adopt an aggressive stance against the Centre in the Upper House of Parliament, something that he had displayed as leader of the party in the Lok Sabha earlier.

“It seems like the combo of Kharge and Digvijay would lead the Congress charge in the upper house where Ramesh is the chief whip,” said a party MP.