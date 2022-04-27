New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday revamped the Haryana unit and named Udai Bhan, a close aide of the former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as the new state unit president. The decision to bring a non-Jat leader was made by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who accepted the resignation of outgoing state unit chief Kumari Selja, a Dalit leader, with immediate effect.

Sonia had been discussing the revamp with AICC in charge Vivek Bansal and other senior leaders over the past week. In order to balance caste equations in the northern state, the Congress chief also announced four working presidents, Shruti Choudhry, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bharadwaj and Suresh Gupta, who will assist Bhan.

Former chief minister and Jat leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda will remain as the CLP leader. Interestingly, the party's Rajya Sabha member from Haryana Deepender Hooda, who is the son of Bhupinder Hooda, met Sonia Gandhi hours before the new team was announced. Traditionally, the Jat and non-Jat formula has been operating in the grand old party to decide candidates for the posts of Pradesh Congress Committee president and Congress Legislative Party leader.

Shruti is the daughter of senior leader Kiran Choudhry, a Jat leader who belongs to the anti-Hooda camp. Her nomination as working president is being seen as an attempt to balance the two factions in the state where Jats are an influential community. JK Bharadwaj and Suresh Gupta will represent the Brahmins and the trader community in the state.

Selja was appointed as the state unit chief when former PCC chief Ashok Tanwar, also a Dalit leader, had quit the party just before the 2019 assembly elections. In May the same year, the Congress could not win a single parliamentary seat out of the total 10 in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The poor show in the national elections had led to a bitter power struggle as the Hooda camp blamed Tanwar for the discouraging results. In the 2019 Haryana assembly polls, Hooda led the party but could not defeat the BJP. Congress could win only 32/90 assembly seats. Hooda then became the Leader of the Opposition.

The AICC managers had been concerned because Hooda and Kumari Selja were not able to work together as a team to take on the BJP and an aspiring AAP. According to sources, Hooda wanted to be made the PCC chief but this arrangement would not have balanced the caste equations. Some of the other non-Jat leaders considered for the state unit chief included Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal and Rao Dan Singh.

