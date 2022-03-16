New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi Wednesday urged the government to end influence of Facebook, other social media giants on electoral politics in India, through her Lok Sabha address. Making a Zero Hour submission in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi referred to a report published in Al Jazeera and The Reporters' Collective claiming that Facebook had offered BJP cheaper deals for election advertisements as compared to other political parties.

She spoke on how Facebook and social media platforms being abused to target those who are speaking against the Government. She accused the social media companies of favouring some political parties while discriminating others. "It has repeatedly come to public notice that global social media companies aren't providing a level playing field to all parties.

Also read: Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India

"Blatant manner in which social harmony is being disturbed by FB with the connivance of ruling establishment is dangerous for our democracy. Young and old minds alike are being filled with hate through emotionally charged, disinformation and proxy advertising companies like Facebook. Facebook was aware of it and profiting from it," Gandhi said.

She charged that Facebook of breaking its rules in allowing those who propagate hatred among communities. "I urge the government to put an end to this systematic influence and interference of Facebook and other social media giants in the electoral politics of the world’s largest democracy," Gandhi demanded. "We need to protect democracy and social harmony regardless of who is in power," she added.

Also read: Delhi riots: Assembly panel asks Facebook to submit records on users' reports for 3 months