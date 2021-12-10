New Delhi: The Congress party has announced to formally conclude its year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation War, 1971 (BLW-71) with a glittering ceremony in New Delhi on December 15, along with various programmes in all the districts of the country on December 16, 2021.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is going to be the Chief Guest at the ceremonial function on December 15, while former Congress President, Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a rally in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on December 16.



In this rally, a large number of 1971 War veterans and other military veterans have been invited. Along with this, Congress has also organized various programmes like honouring war veterans and war widows, and commemorating the Bangladesh Liberation War-1971 that shall be conducted in a befitting manner at the district level across the country on December 16.

The Bangladesh Liberation War, 1971 (BLW-71) celebrations started in mid July with a District level meeting at Panchkula (Haryana) on July 10, 2021. The celebration got delayed due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: Sonia Gandhi chairs CPP meet, demands full-fledged discussion on border issues

As per the statement released by Congress party, over 100 District level meetings have been organized throughout the country till date. The State-level functions had commenced on November 16 with a meeting in Kohima, Nagaland. Maximum District meetings have been held in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.



"Though the formal concluding ceremony will be held on December 15, several states, which have not concluded their state level functions, have been asked to continue up to December 31 and conclude the celebration programmes by honouring martyrs families as also war veterans," the statement added.



The programmes shall also continue at the District/Block levels in some of the "Soldier States" like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan before the end of this year.

"In all the meetings held so far, a large number of military veterans have enthusiastically participated and have been honoured. The programmes have also left an everlasting impression on the youth of the country making them aware of the saga of the Bangladesh Liberation War under the visionary and courageous leadership of Indira Gandhi, and the decisive military victory planned and executed under an outstanding military leadership of the day led by Field Marshal (then General) Sam Manekshaw," Congress stated.