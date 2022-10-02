New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bellary, Karnataka on October 6 to convey a strong message to the voters in the BJP-ruled state, sources told ETV Bharat on Sunday. "Sonia ji is expected to join the yatra in Bellary on Oct 6," said a senior AICC functionary.

For Sonia, Bellary is significant as she had made her Lok Sabha debut in 1999 from the parliamentary constituency along with the traditional Nehru-Gandhi bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. She had taken over as party president in 1998 and was elected party chief in 2000.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha and one of the presidential nominees for the October 17 polls, is also expected to join the yatra along with Sonia Gandhi. Kharge hails from Karnataka and his presence will boost the party’s prospects in the assembly polls next year.

Also read: Watch: Girl in tears on meeting Rahul Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

The Congress is pitching itself as an option against the ruling BJP and has been alleging that corruption in the state government has dented the image of the southern state. During her visit, Sonia may address a gathering to slam the ruling party. Already, Rahul Gandhi is in the state as part of the yatra, which will pass through the state over the next two weeks.

The Congress' 3,570 km and 150-day long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.