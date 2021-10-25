New Delhi: Congress party has called a meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chiefs, General Secretaries and state incharges on Tuesday at 10:30 am at party headquarters, here in Delhi. The meeting will be chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Issues of party's membership drive, upcoming assembly polls and Jan Jagran Abhiyan will be discussed.

Amid the growing and evident factionalism within the Punjab unit, Punjab PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is expected to attend tomorrow's meeting. He may brief the central leadership about the current political situation in view of the upcoming polls.

Congress is also worried about the ongoing war of words between Sidhu and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and other state leaders. As Captain has announced to launch his own party ahead of the upcoming polls in 2022, the party is also concerned over the shifting of Captain's close aides to his party.

Recently, Congress MP Manish Tewari has also articulated his angst against former Punjab Congress incharge Harish Rawat over his recent statements against Captain by calling it a "daily soap opera".

This is in line with the process of organizational elections which will start from November 1, which was decided in Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet, held last week. During the CWC meet, Congress had also decided to start Jan Jagran Abhiyan from November 14 which is the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

On Saturday, while speaking to ETV Bharat, Congress General Secretary incharge KC Venugopal had stated, "CWC has decided a massive agitation from November 14 to 29 against the price rise and sufferings of the farmers. From the grassroot to the top level of party leadership will be participating."

Read: 'Facebook reduced to fakebook', Congress demands JPC probe in fake news