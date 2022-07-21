Sonia Gandhi under ED scrutiny as protests escalate: Updates in 10 points
New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who reached the ED office today for the hearing on the National Herald case, was escorted by Z+ security and was accompanied by children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Reports have however suggested that Rahul Gandhi soon left the office after a brief appearance there amid heavy protests outside the ED office as well as the Parliament House by Congress leaders, ministers and supporters.
Here are the top 10 updates as the protests in the national capital and some other parts of the country escalate ahead of the ED hearing:
- Senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and some others were detained amid the protests against Enforcement Directorate ahead of Sonia Gandhi's ED hearing in the National Herald Case scheduled today. "It is happening for the first time in the country that they are stopping the dharna demonstration," Gehlot said. Several other leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole also voiced their dissent against the hearing.
- Congress leaders and workers on Thursday stormed the Parliamentary complex with slogans like 'stop misusing ED'. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi reached the ED office amid the protests. With the monsoon session ongoing in the Parliament, the lower house was adjourned till 11:30, while the upper house was adjourned till 12 because of the heavy protests by the opposition.
- Congress MP Deepender S Hooda, who was also among the protesters, said that the voices of the protesters can't be silenced. "We are protesting peacefully. They cannot suppress our voices," he told a group of reporters. Union minister Pralhad Joshi also slammed the protesters and said that Congress thinks they are above the law in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, the Congress MPs also held protests in Parliament against the Central government over the ED questioning.
- Congress MP and Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice to discuss the misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).Tagore sought that the House should advise ED to abandon targeting the opposition leaders and thereby direct it to investigate old scams of the BJP Government.
- Additionally, in a joint statement Opposition parties criticized the Central government for unleashing a "relentless vendetta against political opponents" through misuse of investigative agencies by targeting prominent leaders of various parties.
- The statement was released after the meeting of floor leaders of all Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met at the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.
- Congress had earlier alleged in a press conference that the centre intends to silence the opposition by using the ED. "Be in Bengal or Rajasthan, the role of agencies and timings is very clear. There is a conspiracy to silence us, to stop us," the party alleged. The conference was headed by Congress leader Pawan Khera and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
- Gehlot has also sought information from the Enforcement Directorate on the charges against Rahul Gandhi. He highlighted that Rahul Gandhi was also interrogated for 50 hours straight earlier by the ED and now Sonia Gandhi is being intentionally targeted.
- Some media houses reported that Sonia Gandhi shall be interrogated in the presence of at least five women officers will be present. An Additional Director level woman officer will interrogate the Congress interim president. The sources also confirmed that Gandhi will be allowed to rest if she gets tired during questioning.
- The National Herald Case has been in the limelight for the past few months as the Enforcement Directorate has been investigating the role of the Gandhis in it. The case involves the takeover of AJL (Associated Journals Limited) -- the company that ran the National Herald newspaper -- by Young Indians. The newspaper was founded by the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and was a Congress mouthpiece that later went entirely online.
