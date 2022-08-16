Srinagar: All India Congress Committee leader Sonia Gandhi, on Tuesday, accepted the resignation of Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who tendered his resignation on July 06, 2022, after serving as JKPCC chief for eight years. Gandhi has also appointed former minister Vikar Rasool Wani as the new president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) while Raman Bhall has been appointed as the party’s working president.