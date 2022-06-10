New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is working along with the other opposition parties to put up a joint candidate for the July 18 Presidential polls as she does not want the key elections to go uncontested.

As part of the plan, the Congress chief has directed party veteran and the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to coordinate with the other like-minded parties NCP, Shiv Sena, TMC, DMK and RJD to build consensus over the issue.

“These are very important elections. The opposition had put up a joint candidate in 2017 also against the BJP nominee. We are hopeful that our efforts to put up a joint candidate this time will also succeed,” AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said.

In the 2017 Presidential elections, the joint opposition candidate and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar had polled 3.67 Lakh votes out of the total 10.69 Lakh valid votes polled. She was however defeated by NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

On Thursday night, Kharge along with senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and BB Thorat discussed the issue with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. Sources said a similar reach out has been made to CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s Ajoy Biswom and TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, the task used to be handled by Sonia’s political secretary late Ahmed Patel and former LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad when he was in office. “Now Khargeji is the Congress’ point person for speaking with the opposition parties” a CWC member said on condition of anonymity.

“You need a seasoned and a mature politician to do the job. As LoP Khargeji has been interacting with the opposition leaders over the past months,” he said. Kharge was in Mumbai to ensure a smooth victory for party’s Rajya Sabha nominee Imran Pratapgarhi, who had faced some resistance as he belongs to Uttar Pradesh.

The Rajya Sabha elections are important for Congress as it hopes to get 10 more seats, which will take its tally to 39 in the 245-member House. The BJP has 95 members in the Rajya Sabha and is set to do well in today’s polls for 57 seats across 15 states. Further, the BJP has a brute majority in the Lok Sabha with 303/543 seats and rules in 18 states.

The Presidential poll schedule was declared by the Election Commission on Thursday but the Congress had already started working on a plan to put up a joint candidate. The MPs and MLAs form the electoral college for the Presidential polls.

At present, the ruling BJP has the required numbers to get its nominee elected as the next President of India but the Opposition does not want it to be a walkover for the saffron party managers. Against this backdrop, the role of the non-BJP parties like the BJD in Odisha, the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and TRS in Telangana would be crucial for the Congress effort as all these regional parties fight against the grand old party in their respective states.

Further, getting former BJP ally Shiv Sena, which joined hands with the Congress and the NCP to head a coalition government in Maharashtra in 2019, would also be crucial. Though the Congress managers said they would like to have a party leader as the joint nominee for the Presidential polls given the size of the grand old party nationally, it would also hear out to the views of the other opposition parties over the issue, said the sources.