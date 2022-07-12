New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has deployed the party’s two chief ministers, Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and Bhupesh Bhagel in Chhattisgarh, to oversee the crucial contests in BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year. On Tuesday, Gandhi appointed Gehlot as senior observer for the Gujarat assembly polls.

He will be assisted by observers, Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo and former MP Milind Deora. The Congress chief also appointed Bhagel as senior observer for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls. He will be assisted by observers, Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot and Punjab CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

The appointment of two sitting chief ministers and other senior leaders as observers for the Gujarat and Himachal elections indicates the seriousness that Gandhi attaches to the contests, said party insiders. Interestingly, Gehlot, a party veteran considered close to Sonia Gandhi, had supervised the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections as well and had given a tough time to the ruling BJP.

The Congress had run an aggressive campaign led by Rahul Gandhi and could win 77 seats against 99 of the BJP. The present AICC in charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma is a Rajasthan lawmaker and considered close to Gehlot. On his part, Baghel had played a key role in the 2021 Assam assembly elections and had even camped in the north-eastern state for a month strategising the Congress-led grand alliance campaign, which included Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF.

Later, he also campaigned extensively in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls which were being directly monitored by AICC in charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Both Gehlot and Baghel are considered to be good crisis managers with significant political and administrative experience in the party circles and played a key role in slamming the central government over the ED summons to Rahul Gandhi.

During the recent Rajya Sabha elections, Baghel hosted the 28 Haryana Congress MLAs at a private resort in Raipur to protect them from being poached by the BJP, which was backing an independent candidate, Kartikey Sharma. He even tried to convince rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was against CLP leader Bhupinder Hooda to ensure the win of party nominee Ajay Maken.

In a similar way, Gehlot secured the Rajasthan Congress lawmakers by hosting them in an Udaipur hotel and personally monitored the polling process to ensure the victory of three of the party nominees Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari. All the other four observers for the two states, TS Singh Deo, Milind Deora, Sachin Pilot and Partap Bajwa are considered to be close aides of Rahul Gandhi, who will lead the campaigns in Gujarat and Himachal.

While Deora is a former union minister and MP, he has been a bit subdued of late. Singh Deo’s work as Chhattisgarh health minister and especially during the pandemic has been widely appreciated. Pilot is in the good books of both Sonia and Rahul, while Bajwa leads the Congress charge against the AAP government inside the Punjab assembly.

