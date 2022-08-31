New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away in Italy on August 27, Congress General Secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday.

"Smt Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," tweeted Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s. Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and visited her hometown.