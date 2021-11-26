New Delhi : Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi met former PM Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi on Thursday evening and enquired about his health. Singh was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 31.

He was admitted to AIIMS on October 13 following the complaint of weakness and was under the observation of doctors since then.

Singh, the former prime minister and economist, was admitted to a private ward in the cardio-neuro centre of the hospital and was reportedly treated under a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi questions media bias on Modi over Manmohan Singh

Both Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as well as Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, met him during the period of his treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, wished good health and speedy recovery to Singh. The former prime minister faced a similar ailment last year, when he complained of chest pain on May 10 and followed up by getting admitted to AIIMS.

(With agency inputs)