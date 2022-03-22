New Delhi: Days after meeting Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress president Sonia Gandhi held discussions with some other leaders of the G-23 group at her residence on Tuesday.

G-23 is a group of dissenting Congress leaders who have demanded an organisational overhaul. Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari and Vivek Tankha called on Sonia Gandhi today. They were joined by KC Venugopal and Digvijay Singh later. She is likely to meet some other leaders of the G-23 in the coming days.

A meeting of G23 leaders was held at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence on the March 16, following which Sonia Gandhi had two separate meetings with the G-23 leaders. The meetings are being seen as an effort to bring the divided faction together and resolve the differences. After the debacle in five state assembly elections, the Congress party has been having a series of meetings.

While the party is struggling to stop the migration of leaders from the grand old party, G23 remain the dissenting voice within the party. The leaders have been vocal about the shortcomings in the strategy at the organisation level.