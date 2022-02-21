New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh will get into its fourth phase of the Assembly elections, Congress President Sonia Gandhi makes an entry in the poll campaign seeking votes from the people of Rae Bareily. She made a scathing attack on the Modi-Yogi government in UP and accused them of trying to drive a wedge between people of the state during these 5 years of its tenure.

Addressing the people, she said, "This election is very important for you (people) because in the last 5 years you saw a government which did nothing except create separation among people. My farmer brothers and sisters grow crops with such hard work, in these 5 years neither did they get the right price for the crops, nor did they get manure or irrigation facilities. You are burdened with debt and stray animals destroy your crops," Gandhi said.

She further added, "Well, this same condition is of the youth, who study hard for their future, but the BJP government made them sit at home. More than 12 lakh posts are lying vacant but you have not been given jobs. The prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas have increased so much that it has become difficult for the common people to run the house."

Mentioning about the Corona pandemic induced national lockdown and the mass exodus of migrant laborers from cities to their native places, Sonia Gandhi alleged, "You people have seen difficult times in Corona pandemic, on one hand, you have lost your loved ones and on the other hand your business got stopped. Many of you faced the trouble of walking hundreds of kilometers, but Modi-Yogi Sarkar, proving to be an irresponsible government, turned their backs on your problems and kept their eyes closed. Their behavior towards people during lockdown was quite unfortunate. The government did not provide any relief."

She also accused the BJP government of reducing the MGNREGA funds during the Covid period, which was one of the schemes brought in by the Congress government. She claimed that during these years, more than 18,000 workers of the Congress party were being sent to jail while serving the people of this country.