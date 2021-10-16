New Delhi: The meeting of the Congress Working Committee chaired by the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi is underway at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.

Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel arrived at the AICC office for the CWC meeting. Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi and senior party leader P Chidambaram were also present at the meeting.

The meeting has been called to discuss the current political situation, ensuing Assembly polls and organisational elections. This is the first in-person meeting of the CWC after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

