New Delhi: Days after she had verbally offered to resign if the party wanted so, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has now shifted blame on state congress chapters demanding Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to resign in order to facilitate the reorganisation of PCCs.

Congress is reeling from the political debacle in the recently concluded assembly elections in all five states. The development comes two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) discussed threadbare the reasons for the party's debacle in these Assembly polls. The Congress failed to win in any of the states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The CWC, in its marathon meeting, had asked the Congress president to initiate necessary changes in the organisation in order to strengthen it.

"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges," it had said after the meeting. According to sources, Sonia Gandhi in her speech during the CWC meeting had said that she, Rahul and Priyanka were ready to resign if the party felt so but CWC unanimously rejected it.