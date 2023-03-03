New Delhi : Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president, has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Thursday due to bronchitis and fever. However, the hospital authorities said that the condition of the congress leader is stable now.

The 76-year-old leader is under the care of senior consultant Arup Basu and his team from the Department of Chest Medicine. Her condition is stable, and she is currently under observation and undergoing investigations. S Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital in the Department of Chest Medicine, and his team, "on account of fever".

"Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable," the bulletin added.

Bronchitis is a respiratory condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchial tubes that carry air to the lungs, leading to coughing, shortness of breath, and chest discomfort. While the condition can be caused by viral or bacterial infections, exposure to irritants like cigarette smoke, air pollution, or chemicals can also trigger bronchitis.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is a leading medical institution in Delhi known for its state-of-the-art facilities and experienced medical staff. The hospital has a dedicated team of doctors and specialists trained to handle a wide range of medical conditions, including respiratory illnesses like bronchitis.

Sonia Gandhi has been a prominent leader in Indian politics for several decades and has played a significant role in shaping the Congress party's policies and strategies. She has also served as the party's president for many years before stepping down in 2017. Her health has been a matter of concern in recent years, and she has undergone medical treatment several times in the past.

The Congress leader has been admitted to the hospital for the second time in this year causing concern that the septuagenarian leader might not be in a good physical condition. Previously she was admitted to a Delhi hospital with respiratory problem. (With Agency inputs)