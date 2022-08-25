Hisar (Haryana): Sonali Phogat's brother Watan Dhaka has alleged that his sister was murdered by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and another man Sukhwinder, while the former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda is helping the two to cover it up. Phogat's family has lodged a written complaint to Goa police against both the men.

Dhaka also said that one of the accused Sukhwinder used to work for Gopal Kanda until recently. After Sonali's death, Sukhwinder purportedly called up Kanda in Goa and sought help from him so that the matter can be kept at bay. "Because he contacted Kanda, the Goa police is not taking any strict action against the accused. If the accused are innocent, why are they asking anyone for help?" Dhaka said.

Gopal Kanda is currently an MLA from the Sirsa Assembly seat of Haryana. A member of the Haryana Lokahit Party, Kanda was elected to the Assembly as an independent MLA in 2009 and was made the Home Minister under the Hooda government. He contested from his party in 2014 but lost, though, in the year 2019, he was re-elected as MLA. Kanda is also a businessman and founder of MDLR Airlines, established in the year 2005. He owns multiple casinos in Goa and hotels in Gurugam.

Kanda was under the scanner during the Air Hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case in 2009. Serving as the Home Minister of Haryana at the time, he evaded arrest as the police named him the prime suspect in the case. He surrendered later, was convicted, and got bail after serving two years of imprisonment.

The case, registered for abetment of suicide and physical abuse, is still being heard by the court. Apart from the Geetika suicide case, he has also been in the headlines for assaulting cricketer Atul Vasan and a local leader.

Sonali Phogat, the 42-year-old BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, who had found fame on TikTok, was "brought dead" at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning. The police said that she died of a suspected heart attack, but her family members believe the case to be a murder. The police had initially registered a case of unnatural death, but the Goa police chief said he suspected something fishy in the matter.