Hisar (Haryana): BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat (42) died in Goa on Tuesday. While reports say that she died of a heart attack, Sonali's elder sister Ramon has now called her death suspicious while alleging that she might have been poisoned. Police, however, have ruled out anything suspicious.

Ramon Phogat claimed that her sister was feeling unwell on Monday night and had complained about the food over a phone call to her mother. "She (Sonali) was feeling uneasy after eating the food after which my mother suggested she visit a doctor," Ramon said.

Ramon also suspects that her food might have been adulterated and that someone was "conspiring against her". However, the police have ruled out any such angle in Sonali Phogat's death. Goa DGP Jaspal Singh said, "As of now we have found nothing suspicious, but only a post-mortem will sort things out."

Former state president of Aam Aadmi Party Haryana, Naveen Jaihind has also tweeted questioning the death of Sonali Phogat. Naveen said that Sonali's death seems suspicious and an investigation into the matter should be done by the CBI or a sitting judge of the High Court. He also demanded that her post-mortem should be done in AIIMS.

Sonali's body has been kept at Goa Medical College in Bambolim. The postmortem is expected to take place on Wednesday. Sonali's family members have left Haryana for Goa already.

Sonali was born in a farmer family in Bhuthan village of Fatehabad. She was married to her sister's brother-in-law, Sanjay, only after studying till the X standard. In 2016, Sanjay died under suspicious circumstances at his farmhouse in Haryana. It is learned that after the death of her husband, Sonaly was mentally disturbed. She is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat.