Panaji (Goa): The death of Sonali Phogat, the BJP leader and social media star from Haryana, could have been murder as the postmortem report reveals that she had multiple blunt force injuries on her body. Phogat died in Goa on August 23. Initially, police had said the cause of her death was a heart attack. Her family, however, has been repeatedly suspecting the claim, with the postmortem report turning the case on its head now.

A copy of the postmortem report accessed by ETV Bharat reads that the cause of death is reserved pending chemical analysis, histopathology and serological reports of the tissues preserved. "However there are multiple blunt force injuries all over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the Investigating Officer to ascertain," reads the report issued by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Goa Medical College.

After the post-mortem report, the Goa Police on Thursday registered a murder case against two persons for their alleged involvement in the death of Phogat. Phogat's body will reach Delhi on Thursday evening. Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku said the actor had no plans to visit Goa and she was brought there as per a conspiracy.

"She had no plan to come to Goa. She was brought as per a pre-planned conspiracy. There was no movie shoot. Two rooms in the hotel had been booked only for two days. Film shooting was supposed to happen on August 24 but rooms were only booked for August 21-22," Rinku said.

Also read: 2 arrested in Sonali Phogat murder case

Sonali, the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning. Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka has filed a complaint with Goa Police, alleging that his sister was raped and murdered by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder. In the complaint, Rinku stated that Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her demise on August 23.

Rinku alleged that Phogat's PA raped her after adding drugs to her meals. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sonali's nephew Moninder Phogat said, "Hume shak nhi hume yakin hai ki aisa hua hai unke sath. (We are sure that our sister was raped and murdered)." Meanwhile, her 15-year-old daughter Yashodhara sought justice for her mother.