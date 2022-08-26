Goa: The death of Sonali Phogat, the BJP leader and social media star from Haryana, could have been due to drug overdose, according to police. Earlier, the postmortem report revealed that she had multiple blunt force injuries on her body and was suspected to have been murdered.

On the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance, said IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi, reported ANI. When confronted, Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it, he added.

Earlier, the two associates of BJP leader from Haryana Sonali Phogat were questioned overnight by Goa Police in connection with her alleged murder, an official said on Friday. Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, whose names figure as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) for murder, have been detained but not arrested yet, he added.

On Thursday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi had told PTI that they were arrested following autopsy on Phogat's body. Anjuna police added the murder charge to the case of `unnatural death' after forensic experts at the Goa Medical College and Hospital conducted autopsy on Phogat's body on Thursday morning and said in the report that there were multiple "blunt force injuries".

Phogat, a former TikTok star and social media influencer, arrived in Goa along with Sagwan and Wasi on August 22 and checked into a hotel in Anjuna. The next day she was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital. Initially, the doctors had said that she died of a suspected heart attack.