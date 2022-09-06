Gurugram: The investigation into the mysterious death of Haryana BJP leader and social media star Sonali Phogat in Goa last month has witnessed a new twist after the murder accused and Phogat's PA Sudhir Sangwan claimed her as his wife in the records. It is learnt that Sangwan had rented a flat in Gurugram and had entered Phogat as his wife in the mandatory Resident Information Form accessed by ETV Bharat.

The Goa police, which has been in Haryana for the probe into the case, had visited the flat even as it examined Phogat's house and farmhouse in Hisar. The police had also gone to Sudhir Sangwan's house in Rohtak and searched the Phogat's property of Green Society of Sector 102. The team of Goa police, along with the local police, went to the house of Sonali's PA Sudhir Sangwan located in Sector-34 in Suncity on Sunday and questioned Sudhir's family members. Phogat died in Goa on August 23.

Initially, police had said the cause of her death was a heart attack. Her family, however, has been repeatedly suspecting the claim. The post-mortem report revealed multiple blunt force injuries all over the body. After the post-mortem report, the Goa police registered a murder case against two persons for their alleged involvement in the death of Phogat.

Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku said the actor had no plans to visit Goa and she was brought there as per a conspiracy. Sonali, the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka lodged a complaint with the Goa police alleging that his sister was raped and murdered by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder. In the complaint, Rinku stated that Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her demise.