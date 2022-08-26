Panaji: Two associates of BJP leader from Haryana Sonali Phogat were questioned overnight by Goa Police in connection with her alleged murder, an official said on Friday. Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, whose names figure as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) for murder, have been detained but not arrested yet, he added. On Thursday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi had told PTI that they were arrested following autopsy on Phogat's body.

They have been detained, not arrested, said inspector Prashal P N Desai of Anjuna police station in North Goa district. Both were questioned overnight, he said, refusing to disclose more details. Anjuna police added the murder charge to the case of `unnatural death' after forensic experts at the Goa Medical College and Hospital conducted autopsy on Phogat's body on Thursday morning and said in the report that there were multiple "blunt force injuries".

Phogat, a former TikTok star and social media influencer, arrived in Goa along with Sagwan and Wasi on August 22 and checked into a hotel in Anjuna. The next day she was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital. Initially, the doctors had said that she died of a suspected heart attack. Meanwhile, the statements of all those who met Phogat or seen her since her arrival were being recorded, said a senior police official. We are not ruling out any possibility, he added. (PTI)