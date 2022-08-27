Panaji: Goa Police who have arrested Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh who was accompanying Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat to Goa produce the accused before a Court demanding their custody for further investigation. The popular TikTok star who hailed from Haryana died after being force fed a spiked drink by the duo.

Phogat, 42, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel. The police on Friday said Sagwan and Singh allegedly mixed some "obnoxious substance" in water and forced Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, adding they have been charged with murder. The motive behind the alleged murder of Phogat could be "economic interest", a senior police officer had said.