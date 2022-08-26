Hisar: The last rites of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who died under mysterious circumstances in Goa, were held here on Friday even as a large number of people turned up to pay their last respects.

Phogat’s teenage daughter Yashodhara along with her cousin brother lit the funeral pyre at the cremation ground in Rishi Nagar. During cremation, a large number of people remained present and raised slogans of 'Sonali Amar Rahe' and 'Sonali's ke katilon ko fasi do' (Soanli's murderers should be hanged).

BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, Hisar Municipal Corporation Mayor Gautam Sardana, former minister Sampat Singh, and Naveen Jaihind reached the crematorium to pay final tribute to Sonali.

Phogat, who started her career as a news anchor, later found fame on video hosting platform TikTok and also acted in a few movies. On Thursday evening, her body was brought to her farmhouse here from Goa to enable people to pay their tributes.

On August 23 morning, Phogat was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa, where she was declared brought dead. Her husband, too, had died under mysterious circumstances a few years ago.

Though initially, it was assumed that she may have died due to a heart attack, a post-mortem report mentioned that there were “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body, prompting the Goa Police to press charges of murder against two of her associates Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi and arresting them later.

Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday. On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government would consider handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation if the Phogat family wanted so. On Friday, Kuldeep Bishnoi said he had spoken to the chief minister and urged him for a CBI inquiry.