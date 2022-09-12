Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that he will write a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to transfer the Sonali Phogat case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. CM Sawant in a statement to the media stated that after the request of Sonali's family members especially that of her daughter, the state will request Home Minister Amit Shah to hand over the probe in her case to the CBI.

Further, he said that he trusts the Goa Police and they are carrying out their best efforts in the investigation but the state will request transferring Sonali Phogat's case to CBI because people demand it. Earlier on Sunday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the CBI would probe Sonali Phogat's death if the family is not satisfied with the Goa police's investigation.

While talking to media persons in Haryana, Khattar said, "We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they've stated that first Goa would complete their own investigation and if the family is not satisfied with it, the investigation will be handed over to CBI."

Earlier today, a Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Hisar demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sonali Phogat. Amid the ongoing stir in Sonali Phogat's death case, the police on Friday confirmed that the profile was being reviewed at senior levels and had said that a charge sheet will be filed on objective grounds.

"It is being reviewed at senior levels. We're confident of filing a charge sheet on objective grounds after remand. Will ensure nothing is left out of the investigation," North Goa SP Shobit Saxena had said. (with agency input)