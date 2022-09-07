Sonali Phogat case: NDPS court grants conditional bail to Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlies restaurant in Goa
Published on: 1 hours ago
Panaji (Goa): NDPS Court in Goa Wednesday granted bail to Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlies restaurant in Goa against a personal bail bond of Rs 30,000. The court has said that Nunes cannot visit Curlies and he needs to take permission before travelling outside Goa, said Nunes' advocate.
