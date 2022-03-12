Chandigarh: Just a day after her son Labh Singh Ugoke sent the state politics into a tizzy by defeating Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Mata Baldev Kaur, on Friday, arrived at the government school just like any other day at work. Despite her son's political triumph, she is determined to continue with her job as a cleaner at the school. Ugoke, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, defeated Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from the Bhadaur constituency.

"Labh Singh will definitely bring out a change in Punjab and will also provide better medical and educational facilities. Even though my son has become an MLA, I will continue to do the job as a cleaner," Kaur told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

She also said that despite being pitted against a heavyweight candidate like Channi, her son was confident of victory from the beginning. "Although Labh Singh was up against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, his spirits were high from the first day and he was confident of victory," added Kaur.

She also said that the people of the Bhadaur constituency have high expectations from her son and he will do a good job in ushering in development in health, education, and other sectors. Ugoke, who used to run a mobile repair shop, defeated Channi by a margin of 37,000 votes and has been praised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.