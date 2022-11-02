Warangal (Andhra Pradesh): When Somayya severed ties with his wife Sulochona in 1992 after 21 years of marriage – the hapless woman – deprived of her legal financial security- had to walk out of her in-law’s house with her two sons like a pauper but determined to give his mother her dues – Sulochana’s elder son Sarath becoming a successful and professional lawyer won the much deserved alimony after 30 years of divorce.

The ‘Fairy Tale’ like story started in 1971 when Sarath's mother Sulochana was married to Somayya. In few year Sulochona gave birth to Sarath and Raja Ravikiran. Problem cropped up after then when the couple got engaged into frequent quarrels and finally they decided to get separated in 1992. Sulochana – with no other place to go- had to move to his parent’s house in Kannur.

Concerned with the future of the children, Sulochona approached the Warangal District Court to demand alimony from her divorced husband. After years of struggle the court passed a decree in 1997 in her favour but because of some kind of miscommunication from the concerned lawyer Sulochona- being an ill-educated woman failed to complete the legal formalities in time and she was deprived of the alimony.

Though, after this- Sulochona decided to give up but Sarath decided to contest this injustice. Beside taking care of his family – he, not only completed his formal education but decided to fight his mother’s case. He decided to pursue law and become a lawyer himself to relieve his ailing mother and give a better life to his brother. But it was not as easy.

With the grit ever-persistent in his mind, he completed his education despite the immense financial struggle. Sarath even worked in a private company to gather money he needed to study law and finally in 2014 Sarath go admitted for a Bachelor's degree in Law and passed with flying colours by the end of the year 2019. Two years after practicing as a lawyer, he obtained the old decree passed by the court in 1992.

“I was just 18 years and a student of intermediate at that time but I had to take the burden of the family. I studied polytechnic and at the same time I worked in a private company to support my family. I wanted to fight the case all by myself. It was not a question of alimony only. It was a question of my mother’s respect and I couldn’t let it go,” Sharath who is now a successful lawyer said.

In August 2021, Sarath -- who was now a professional and competent lawyer -- filed a case based on the decree, demanding alimony from his 72-year-old father for his 62-year-old mother Sulochana. The Lok Adalat settled the dispute on September 19, granting alimony of Rs 30,000 per month to Sulochana and her two children.

“I have also filed petition of domestic violence and asked for a compensation of 20 lakhs. I know he would come for negotiation. It is a huge moment. I have been successful in giving my mother her due respect and recognition. She is very happy and that is my reward,” the proud and teary-eyed 48 lawyer said.