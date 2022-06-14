Gadag(Karnataka): A son has installed a fiber and Panchaloha (traditional five-metal alloy) statues of his deceased mother in his home and worships in front of them daily as a way to cope with the loss. Sivagangamma, the mother of Devanna Benakavari of Lakkalakatti village in Gagendragada taluk of Gadag district, passed away at 90 last year due to an age-related illness.

Devanna, a lecturer was depressed for days after his mother's death and decided to install his mother's statues as a way to commemorate her. He spent around Rs 3 lakh on the fiber statue, which was made by Muralidhar Acharya from Bangalore, and another Rs 95,000 on the Panchaloha idol which was made by Honnappa Acharya.