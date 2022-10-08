Thiruvallur (TN): A young boy was bitten by two snakes at the same time during sleep in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur. The boy's father killed the snakes and then rushed his son to the hospital while carrying the two dead serpents with him to help the doctors know exactly what bit his son.

Seven-year-old Murugan, son of Ellammal, who lives in Kolla Kuppam village next to Thiruthani, was bitten by a glass viper and a rattlesnake during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Shocked, Murugan's father beat the snakes to death. He then took his son along with the two snakes to Thiruthani Government Hospital for treatment. The boy was referred to Thiruvalluvar Chief Medical College Hospital while the father continued to carry the dead snakes in his hand. The boy was admitted to the intensive care unit and is being treated.