Kalahandi (Odisha): A youth attempted to kill his father under the belief that sacrificing the old man would lead him to a hidden treasure. The incident was reported from Belapada area under Jaipatna police limits in Kalahandi district on Thursday.

The youth identified as Lingaraj Bhoi (30) has been arrested by Jaipatna police. It was due to the timely intervention by the police that the life of Lingaraj’s father Baladev Bhoi (70) could be saved and the accused Lingaraj arrested. According to sources, Lingaraj Bhoi of Belpada village under Jaypatna police station, used to brutally assault and torture his father Baldev Bhoi over petty issues.

He had become so violent in the last few days that his wife left him and went to stay with a relative along with her minor son. On the advice of a priest, Lingaraj made preparations to perform the sacrificial puja on Friday afternoon. He took his father to a tubewell in the village, made him take bath, dressed him with new clothes and put garlands of flowers and garlic on him.

Then, the priest started performing puja to sacrifice Baladev in Lingaraj’s house. On coming to know about the puja and Lingaraj’s plan to sacrifice Baldev, his neighbours informed the police outpost at Kalampur. The outpost in-charge, Bipin Kumar Jharia, constable Santosh Kumar Panda and Gramrakshi Gangaram Bag went to the village. While the police team was bringing Baldev out of the house after rescuing him, Lingaraj started attacking them from inside. He threw stones, iron rods, axes and household materials at the police team. Gangaram, who was seriously injured in the attack, was admitted to community health centre at Kalampur.

