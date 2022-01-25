Bengaluru: Senior Karnataka BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal claimed that some MLAs and Ministers, especially those who joined the saffron party from other parties, are in touch with the Congress leadership, and will switch over their loyalties to that party, once the 2023 Assembly poll schedule is announced.

Meanwhile, giving credence to these claims, Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah said several leaders from the BJP and JD (S) were in touch with them, but they would not divulge details now.

For BJP to survive, the Cabinet rejig has to take place at the earliest, good and effective legislators should be inducted," Yatnal opined

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said the government has to function effectively to give a befitting reply to Congress in the days to come.

"The BJP Central leadership is aware as to which MLA will quit and who will remain, Prime Minister is also aware and they will take a decision at an appropriate time. I'm not saying all those who have joined BJP from other parties are not loyal, but a few are there, once the Election Commission announces dates for polls, by the same afternoon they will resign from BJP," he added.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and state Congress President DK Shivakumar, not willing to divulge details, too, claimed that several leaders from BJP and JD (S) were in touch with them.

"It is true that they are in contact with us, but I won't reveal names....it is true that people from both BJP and JD(S) are in touch....how many, who all, won't reveal," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question.

Stating that in politics such things cannot be discussed openly, Shivakumar reacting to Yatnal's claims said "They (BJP) leaders know what is happening within their party. Neither I nor Siddaramaiah will be able to disclose the names of those who are talking to us.....ask them, who are talking to us, instead of me, why should we disclose. In politics, one should maintain secrecy."

Of late, several BJP legislators have been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka Cabinet, to make way for new faces, and have noted that if it is done in March, it will be, too, late for ministers to make any mark, even in their own constituencies. These developments have come amid talks in party circles that the expansion or reshuffle of the Cabinet is likely, only after the Assembly elections in five states.

With pressure mounting on him to expand or rejig his Cabinet, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated that he is waiting for the BJP leadership's consent on going ahead with the exercise, and was also trying to bring it to their notice.

Yatnal on Thursday had held a closed-door discussion with another senior legislator MP Renukacharya, held a similar meeting with party MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli on Monday.

He, however, called it a casual meeting for lunch at Jarkiholi's place and not intended at putting any pressure on the party to be inducted into the Cabinet.

