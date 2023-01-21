Muzaffarnagar (UP) : Some vehicles parked near a public meeting which was attended by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLA from Khatauli Madan Bhaiya and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandershekher Azad were vandalised on Friday evening, police said.

Members of RLD and Azad Samaj Party staged protest following the incident which took place in Bhupkhedi village under Ratanpuri police station limits. Azad told the media that "anti-social elements are behind the incident." He demanded swift action against those responsible for it.

Meanwhile, workers of the Azad Samaj Party filed a police complaint regarding the incident. Azad inagurated a new statue of Babsaheb Bheem Rao Ambedkar. The old statue was damaged by some suspects a few days ago. RLD MLA Madan Bhaiya was also present at the inauguration.

Circle officer (CO) Vinay Gautem told PTI that windshields of three or four cars which were parked near the event were damaged by "miscreants".

"The cars of Chandrashekher Azad and RLD MLA Madan Bhaiya were not damaged in the incident. We are preparing to register a case into the incident," the CO said.

Security has been tightened in the village and extra police force deployed to maintain law and order. (PTI)