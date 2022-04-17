Sirsa: The Army on Sunday paid tributes to Lance Naik Nishan Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice on April 16 near village Watnar of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt in Srinagar, Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier.

Based on inputs received from J&K police about the likely presence of terrorists in Watnar village, the Indian Army and police had launched a cordon and search operation at about 3.15 p.m on April 16, the Army said. "While the initial cordon was being laid, the terrorists opened a heavy volume of fire on Cordon party. Unmindful of his own safety, Lance Naik Nishan Singh, who was part of the initial cordon party, charged at the terrorists, valiantly returning fire and in doing so sustained a gunshot wound to his chest. He was immediately evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, where he was declared dead by medical authorities," Army said.

"Braveheart Lance Naik Nishan Singh, 29 years, made the Supreme sacrifice in the true traditions of the Indian Army. He had joined the Army in 2013. He belonged to Vill - Bhaudin, Distt - Sirsa in Haryana and is survived by his Wife." "In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well being," the Army stated.

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Nishan Singh will be taken for last rites to his native place, Bhaudin in district Sirsa, Haryana, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. Nishan Singh got married just two months ago and is survived by his wife, parents, and four siblings. As the family members got to know about the martyrdom of their son on Saturday evening, mourning spread throughout the village.

