Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): A 22-year-old soldier posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Mira Saheb died by suicide on Wednesday putting his family in deep shock. Deceased soldier Yogesh Kumar was a resident of Surahan village at Padhar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Before taking the extreme step, it was alleged that the victim had written something on his hand which hinted at a love affair.

The deceased took the extreme step while he was on night duty. On hearing the sound of a gunshot, his other colleagues rushed towards him where he was found lying on the ground motionless. He was then rushed to a nearby Military Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, said police sources.

Yogesh's family is in a deep shock after hearing about his demise. As per the information provided by the Army officials, the relatives have taken the deceased's body after an autopsy and will soon perform its final rites. The elder brother of the deceased, Dheeraj Kumar who is also a serving soldier in the Indian Army, reached Jammu and Kashmir the moment he learnt about the incident.

Panchayat head Nageshwari Devi, talking about Yogesh, said that he was very friendly and affable personality. "His marriage was yet to take place. Whereas his elder brother and elder sisters were married. Yogesh's father Jagdish and his mother were in a deep shock after hearing the untimely demise of their son," Nageshwari Devi said.

The police have taken cognisance of the matter while an investigation into the matter is underway to ascertain the exact reasons behind his death.