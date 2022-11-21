Betul (MP): A soldier was allegedly thrashed by vendors deployed in the pantry car of 12804 'Swarna Jayanti Express' while he was travelling from Delhi to Vishakhapatnam. Later, the victim shot a video inside the train compartment and narrated the ordeal, which went viral. The soldier was deboarded from the train by GRP and taken to the district hospital for treatment. However, no police action has been taken in connection with the incident.

Soldier thrashed by pantry staff on Swarna Jayanti Express over a petty issue

The man was identified as Vilas Nayak, a soldier in the Defence Security Core of the Indian Army and currently deployed at a Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. Nayak boarded the train at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and when Nayak was going to the washroom he was stopped by some of the people, who were offering namaz and asked to wait. Later, again he was stopped as he was going to use the toilet, over which Nayak sat there and started chanting mantras. Minutes later a pantry staffer reached there and asked him to move from there and in turn, he questioned him why he did not interrupt when people were offering namaz there. The conversation turned into a heated argument and an enraged pantry staffer called his colleagues and they thrashed him, said Nayak in the video.

As soon as the ex-servicemen's organisation received information about the incident, they reached the district hospital, met the soldier, and got his wife and child shifted from the railway station to the guest house of the Sainik Welfare Office. For now, no action has been taken from GRP or the railway management. Vilas Nayak is a resident of Kolhapur in Maharashtra and had gone to Baba Ramdev's ashram in Haridwar for treatment.