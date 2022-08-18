Patna: A soldier on leave was shot dead by four bike-borne men in Patna early Thursday morning. Bablu Kumar, who was posted in Arunachal Pradesh and had come home on leave, was going to the railway station in Kankarbagh at around 4 am when he was stopped by four men riding on two bikes.

" During this, the criminals present in the number of four on two bikes first asked Bablu the way to go to Patna station. Then one of them shot Bablu in the head. The miscreants escaped soon after. We are searching for the accused. We are also probing the motive behind this crime,”- Manavjit Singh Dhillon, SSP, Patna, told ETV Bharat.