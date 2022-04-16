Srinagar (J&K): A soldier has been killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces in ​​the Anantnag district of south Kashmir. The soldier of the 19RR, identified as Nasheen, was critically injured during the initial exchange of fire during the gunfight at Watnar Kokernag area of Anantnag.

He was shifted to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said. The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, militants fired upon them which was returned triggering a gunfight, an official said.

