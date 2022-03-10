Srinagar: An Army soldier died and four others injured after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned in frontier north Kashmir’s Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon, reports said.

As per reports, the Army vehicle carrying army personnel from 21 Mahar Regiment overturned near Sarkulli while on way from Machil.

In the accident, five Army personnel sustained injuries in the incident and were evacuated to 168 Military Hospital Drugmulla for treatment where one of them was declared as dead on arrival by the doctors, added the reports.

Read: CRPF constable dies in a road accident in Kashmir