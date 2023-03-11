Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested a soldier for allegedly killing his colleague last year inside an army barrack in Samba district. The body of Sepoy Pawar Prathamsh (21), a resident of Maharashtra, was found with a bullet injury on May 20 last year, following which inquest proceedings were conducted, a police official said.

Based on evidence collected during investigation under the guidance of Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh, the inquest proceedings were ended and a murder case was registered at the Samba police station, he said.

Sepoy Vaidya Khushreang, also a resident of Maharashtra, was arrested and the weapon used in the crime, an AK assault rifle, seized, according to the official. He said the inquest proceedings were conducted in a highly professional manner taking into consideration all aspects and evidence, and closed on merits with the registration of the murder case. (PTI)