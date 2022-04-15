Srinagar: A soldier of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) allegedly shot himself dead in uptown Srinagar on Thursday night, reports said on Friday. As per the reports, lance naik Akash Kumar shot himself dead with his service weapon at around 2 am today at JAKLI centre Rangreth in uptown Srinagar. The soldier died on the spot while the reason for him taking the extreme step could not be immediately known. Police have taken cognizance of the matter and further investigation is underway.

Also read: Army soldier shoots himself dead in J&K's Nagrota