Hyderabad: People find it difficult to spare time in their busy schedule, but a software engineer felt otherwise. He has decided to spend some time serving society. Mudragada Nageswara Rao, who works as a traffic volunteer at the Cyberabad Commissionerate, hails from Siddhantham village in Penugonda mandal of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. He has been working for a software company at Hi-tech City for the past five years. He has been serving as the traffic volunteer at various circles around Gachibowli. Currently, living at Pragati Nagar and working from home. He has been discharging traffic duties at JNTU circle from Monday to Friday for 2 hours in the evening. The Society for Cyberabad Security Council has recruited 2,555 traffic volunteers and he was the first among them.

