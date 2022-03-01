Chitrakoot: Sadguru Ram Bhadracharya refuted the allegations levelled against his successor Jai Mishra are "baseless". ". Opponents are conspiring by making the student the scapegoat," he said.

Padma Vibhushan awardee Jagadguru Ram Bhadracharya's successor at the Tulsipeeth Trust in Madhya Pradesh, Jai Mishra, has been booked under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Abuse (POCSO) Act after a minor student accused him of sodomy. Jagadguru has refuted the allegations, officials said.

They said the serious allegation was made by a minor student at the peeth against Mishra after which a case under POCSO Act was registered at Lalganj police station on February 27 based on a complaint lodged by the father of the victim. The victim also alleged that Mishra also threatened to kill him if he complained to the police.

According to the information, the minor student, originally from Jaunpur district, has been visiting the Tulsi Peeth Kanch Mandir Janki Kund in Chitrakoot-Satna for the last seven months and he is also learning religious scriptures.

As per the student, Mishra alias Acharya Ramchandra Das took the student with him to the programme of Srimad Bhagwat Katha of Tulsi Peethadhishwar Maharaj Sri Rambhadracharya from February 8 to 14 at Janaki Kunj Durga Temple Tendui Lalganj Mirzapur.

"Jai Mishra called the minor to his room at pm on February 13 and sodomised him. Jai Mishra reportedly showed his revolver and threatened to shoot him if he discloses the incident to anyone."

"After the conclusion of the Katha programme, everyone came to Tulsipeeth Chitrakoot. Frightened by the incident, the minor narrated the incident to his relatives after which everyone's senses were blown away, " he added.

Accordingly, the father of the victim later lodged a complaint in the Lalganj police station of Mirzapur after which police registered a case under POCSO Act.

Earlier, Rambhadracharya had, at a grand occasion, declared Jai Mishra alias Acharya Ramchandra Das as his successor on August 8, 2019 in front of the Peethadhishwar of many Peethas. Das later started taking part in the programmes where it was common to see his photos with the top leaders of the country. After fresh allegations against him now, one of the first photos taken with the leaders is going viral on social media.