Kasargod (Kerala): Well-known social worker and humanitarian activist Sairam Bhat (85) passed away on Saturday at his residence at Kilingar, Kasargod. Bhat started sponsoring houses for the homeless at the age of 50 and had built over 260 houses for the poor.

From 1996 to 2015, Bhat organised about 933 free medical camps, providing free medicines to countless people.

Bhat provided unparalleled services to the poor, including sewing machines, autorickshaws, drinking water schemes for many families, community weddings, free medical camps as well as educational assistance.

Sairam Bhat, also known as Gopalakrishna Bhat, was born in 1937 to Krishna Bhat and Dukshamma of Badiaduka Kilingar Nadumana. His field of work was traditional medicine and agriculture. He started the "Geethanjaneya" Gymnasium in Neerchal and became active in the public service. Bhat started on the path of social work and activism after he built a house for a person who lost his house in the monsoon.

Bhat, during his lifetime, received countless honours and felicitations from local organisations and governments of both Karnataka and Kerala.