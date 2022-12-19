Puducherry: More than 50 social organisations led by Independent legislator Nehru made a representation to Chief Minister Rangasamy on the Legislative Assembly premises on December 16 and submitted a memorandum. They demanded that the Central government grant Puducherry the status of a separate state.

Read: Puducherry CM presents Rs 10,696.61 Cr tax-free budget

After accepting the memorandum, the Chief Minister said, "We have been urging the Union government to grant Puducherry the status of a state. One, who is helming the affairs of the Union Territory knows very well how much difficulty it creates without the statehood. It becomes difficult for the administration to rule the UT. We face a lot of hurdles and stress while disposing of work or doing something good for people. We at times feel that people's representatives have nothing to provide," the CM added.