Perambalur: In a heart-wrenching incident in Tamil Nadu, a man gave CPR to a monkey to save his life who later succumbed to injuries and was handed over to the forest officials. The incident took place on December 10 but the video is going viral over the social media melting hearts of the netizens.

Prabhu-a-42-year old activist who hails from Odhayam Samathuvapuram village near Perambalur, gave an emergency CPR to a dying monkey. The monkey that came near to his residential area was chased and bitten by stray dogs. The severely injured monkey stumbled over a life-threatening situation and climbed a branch of a tree.

He immediately lowered the monkey hanging from the branch of a tree and gave it first aid and CPR. He then gave chest compression and blew into the monkey's mouth. Following this, the monkey began to let out a sigh, he also tried to soothe the money by talking trying to assure him of aid. Seeing hope for the monkey's life he accompanied by his friend on his two-wheeler, rushed to a nearby veterinarian, gave the monkey proper a treatment.

Also Read: 'When buzz of bees failed to stop elephants dying'

After that, the monkey begin to revive, seeing this Prabhu was overjoyed and kissed the monkey. The monkey was handed over to the forest officials for further treatment. But, unfortunately, the monkey later succumbed to its injuries a day later. This video went going viral on social media.